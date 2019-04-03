Watch rare video archive of Eleftherios Venizelos speaking in English (video)

He is recording a speech on the sidelines of the 1929 Hague Conference

A historical video showing one of Greece most famous statesmen and former Prime Minister on multiple occasions from the 1910s through the 30s was released.

The video, which was posted by University of North Carolina student Panos Sotiriou on his Facebook wall, shows Venizelos recording a speech in English directed to Holland.

Eleftherios Venizelos appears on the historical documentary on the sidelines of the 1929 Hague Conference, where he filmed his speech in English.

Towards the end of the video, Venizelos slips up and loses his train of thought and bursts out in laughter.