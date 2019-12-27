Watch Ronaldo teach Djokovic how to jump (video)

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his unbelievable jumping techniques which could put an average NBA star to shame. The Portuguese legend recently scored from a header against Sampdoria where he reportedly jumped as high as 2.56 metres in the air!

Ronaldo posted a video on his Instagram handle along with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. The video has been uploaded with the caption, ‘Teaching @djokernole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!’

The duo apparently trained together when the video was taken where the former Manchester United star can be seen giving Djokovic a ‘tutorial’ of his jumping technique. Watch the video of the two legendary sportsmen having a real good time right here.