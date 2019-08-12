Watch Ronaldo vs. Neymar in the boxing ring! (video)

The debate about who is the GOAT in global football will no doubt rage on for a long time to come.

To the delight of the fans, however, two of the contenders in the race, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian Neymar Jr. stepped into a boxing ring to settle the question once and for all.

Footage of both players going head to head has gone viral in recent hours, with many predicting how the fight would play out.

But to the disappointment of many, the pair were actually promoting Meo, a Portuguese mobile network.

Neymar and Ronaldo end up wearing Lucha Libre masks in the brilliant commercial, laughing at each other as they act out suggestions from the public.