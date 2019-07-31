Watch Russian spacecraft dock the ISS (live video)

It was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier in the day

Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft was successfully launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier in the day.

The Progress spacecraft is expected to dock the ISS at 3:35 pm GMT

According to Roscosmos, the cargo spacecraft will deliver to the ISS 2 tonnes of dry loads, more than a tonne of fuel, 420 kilograms (926 pounds) of water and 50 kilograms of compressed gas, as well as food for astronauts, including standard food sets and apples, grapefruits, lemons, horseradish, mustard, kompot, a drink made from stewed fruits, meat and pearl barley, cottage cheese with nuts and ryazhenka, a fermented milk product.

source: sputniknews.com