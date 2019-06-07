Watch “Sansa Stark” slap Conan live on TV (video)

Sophie Turner was a guest on Wednesday’s Conan, and demonstrated a drinking game she played with her X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-stars

Conan O’Brien almost got laid out by Sansa Stark!

Sophie Turner was a guest on Wednesday’s Conan, and demonstrated a drinking game she played with her X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-stars when they weren’t filming.

“We played this brilliant game called Tequila Slaps,” the Game of Thrones star told O’Brien and his co-host, Andy Richter, before pulling out a bottle of tequila. “I really want to play this game with you.”

The 23-year-old actress poured herself and the guys each a shot of alcohol and then instructed O’Brien to stand with his drink.

“You’re nice and tall, I like that,” the 6’4″ host complimented Turner before inquiring how much time he had before she would slap him.

Just as the glass hit his lips, Turner hauled off and slapped O’Brien across the face! Needless to say, he was in shock, and Joe Jonas’ wife was immediately apologetic.

“I’m so sorry!” she said while hugging the 56-year-old host.

source: aol.com