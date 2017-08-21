Watch singer Christos Cholidis make crazy basketball shots (video)

It might not be so widely known, but before making a living in the music industry, popular Greek singer Christos Cholidis played as a professional basketball player. The singer is on his holidays and posted a series of short clips showing him making some crazy long shots from all over. At one point he scores from the bench off the glass, while in another instance, as cool as you like, he scores from a long distance while on his bike. No-one knows whether the compilation of shots was edited, as he insists they weren’t. Cholidis called out Yiannis Bourousis, the Greek international and Pero Adic challenging them to take part in the “long shot challenge”, as he called it.