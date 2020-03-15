Watch special Cobra Unit from Austria patrol Evros borders with Greek forces (video)

Austria has shown its solidarity with Greece on the migrant crisis front, as the country’s EKO Cobra Special Unit has been patrolling the Evros region at the borders with Turkey for the past few days. The Austrians are providing assistance to Greek police officers who have been guarding the Greek-Turkish border since February 28.

The Austrian Cobra Unit, similar to the Greek EKAM Unit, is made up of 13 officers and will be aiding in the protection of the external European borders, with a mission to prevent illegal entry of immigrants into Greek territory.

Following a meeting between Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Vienna last Tuesday, Austria deployed a whole group of Austrian police commandos, members of the domestic counter-terrorist Unit.

Watch a brief video of the Austrian commandos patrol with their specially designed vehicle in front of the fence on the Greek-Turkish border in Evros:

