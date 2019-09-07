Watch special police unit rappel out of helicopter at 84th TIF (video)

The demonstration was done in the presence of Greek PM Mitsotakis

The Hellenic Police’s (ELAS) Special Anti Terrorist Unit (EKAM) put on an impressive demonstration, in the presence of PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his stop at the stand in the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The Prime Minister, who had earlier attended the exercise of Army special forces, watched the men of EKAM rappel out of a police helicopter.

In his speech, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis stressed the need to “protect our borders in order to face the great threats coming from the East, which is full of wars, fires, many threats and that is exactly what we are here to do, defend our borders.”