Watch state of the art USNS Carson City dock at Syros port (video-photo)

Mar, 16 2018

US Ambassador welcomes vessel to island

The USNS Carson City expeditionary fast transport sea vessel docked at the port of the Greek island of Syros.

The US Embassy to Greece tweeted it was pleased to have the ship visiting Greece, adding it was a symbol of how Greece and the US were deepening their military relationship, adding that Greece was a pillar of stability in the region.

The ship, according to cyclades24.gr, will remain in Ermoupolis until Sunday. The goal of the trip is for recreational and relaxation purposes.

180303-N-JI086-344 IONIAN SEA (March 3, 2018) The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) transits the Ionian Sea. Carson City is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to advance security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

180303-N-JI086-217 IONIAN SEA (March 3, 2018) Sailors and civilian mariners assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) participate in a medical evacuation drill in the Ionian Sea. Carson City is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to advance security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

 

The US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt welcomed the ship to Syros, thanking the Governor of southern Aegean Georgios Hatzimarkos.

180303-N-JI086-129 IONIAN SEA (March 3, 2018) Sailors and civilian mariners assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat at sea for the first time since the ships commissioning. Carson City is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to advance security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

USNS Carson City (T-EPF-7), is the seventh Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport, currently in service with the Military Sealift Command. It is the second ship in naval service named after Carson City, Nevada. Carson City was built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama. The ship was christened at the Austal USA shipyards in Mobile on 16 January 2016.

180302-N-JI086-118 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 2, 2018) The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) departs Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. Carson City is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to advance security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

