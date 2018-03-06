Watch strongman bleed as he tries to lift nearly 500kg! (videos)

Those who witnessed Mikhail Shivlyakov’s successful 426kg deadlift attempt at the 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic were left momentarily stunned and a little concerned when the competitor started bleeding from his nose. Arnold Strongman The 37-year-old former mariner caused his nose to bleed internally due to the pressure. He did not seem to be worried at all and continued his try, eventually succeeding. All the other strongmen gave him the deserved recognition after his strenuous effort. His lift wasn’t enough to win him 1st spot, however, as the mountain from TV series Game Of Thrones, the Icelander Thor Bjornson took top honours after lifting 472 kilos.