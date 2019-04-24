Watch the Easter Bunny throw punches in a street brawl, because Florida (hilarious video)

Curses are yelled, punches are thrown and our furry friend is right there in the thick of it all!

Of all the holidays on the U.S. calendar, Easter is definitely one of the most low-key. Families gather, eat some ham, and maybe the kids hunt for colored eggs or eat a bunch of candy, but it’s generally pretty chill. That is, unless you’re in Florida, where being in the holiday spirit and donning an Easter Bunny costume doesn’t stop anyone from getting into a heated street brawl in Orlando.

A video, which was first posted by Instagram user Workfth but subsequently removed due to a perceived “community guidelines” violation, shows a friendly Easter Bunny getting right in the middle of a physical altercation between two men on a busy street. Curses are yelled, punches are thrown, and our furry friend is right there in the thick of it all.

Read more HERE