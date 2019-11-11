Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo rip his jersey after an air ball from the free-throw line (video)

He went on to score 35 points in another outstanding show

In the first matches of the NBA regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have notably improved his three-point shots. And as most pundits believe, if he manages to maintain a respectable percentile from downtown, he will be virtually unstoppable in the league.

However, the last season’s MVP still has a glaring hole in his game, as he continues to air-ball from the free-throw line.

In his team’s latest match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the Bucks came out on top with 121-119, the 24-year-old forward stepped to the free-throw line in the dying seconds of the first half and badly airballed his second attempt. Frustration and his inner Hulk Hogan surfaced upon returning to the Bucks bench and tearing his jersey.

Giannis ripped his jersey in frustration after air balling a free throw 😯 pic.twitter.com/U4FRIXWdc7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2019

Antetokounmpo went on to pour 24 out of his 35 points in the second half leading the comeback charge. Afterward offered to pay for the sign he destroyed clarifying that he is the only one to blame.

“You know, there’s no excuse there, and obviously I’ll try to pay for the sign, or I can trade you guys for the Bucks sign when you guys come to Milwaukee,” he said, “But there’s no excuse for that. But obviously, playing basketball is a lot of frustration and a lot of emotion, and obviously, moments like that happen.”