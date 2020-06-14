Watch the Hellenic Coast Guard Special Operation Unit breaching two apartments for drugs (video)

Like a scene from an action movie the Hellenic Coast Guard Special Operation Unit breached two apartments on Wednesday to locate drugs in in Agia Varvara, Athens.
The operation was carried out after information about what was happening in the two apartments.
A 27-years-old foreigner was arrested.
The K9 drug detection dog “TOBBY” was deployed in the apartments which found hidden quantity of drugs.
During the search, an improvised incendiary-explosive mechanism ready to use was discovered as well, which indicates that there are links between the drug dealers and members of the anarchist movement.