Watch the moment the Notre Dame spire collapses (video)

The fire broke out in the cathedral on Monday afternoon, a Paris fire department confirmed, adding that a major operation to tackle the fire is underway.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The top of the Gothic architecture jewel was under renovation with scaffolding covering some parts of the spire.

The spire itself, made of wood and covered with lead, has long been in a bad shape as the elements of the construction dating back to the mid-nineteenth century have been damaged by weather, pollution and time.

