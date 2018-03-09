Watch the music video of the song to represent Greece at the next Eurovision contest (video)

Yianna Terzi, the composer, and co-writer of the lyrics of the Greek song “Oniro Mou” (My dream), which will represent Greece in the upcoming Eurovision song contest in May in Lisbon, said she was ready to give her best during the presentation of the video clip of the song. The video clip, which was directed by Sherif Francis was aired at state broadcaster ERT on Thursday night in the presence of Yianna Terzi.

The song is a dialogue between a Greek and Greece, while the production/orchestration was undertaken by Dimitris Stamatiou and Michalis Papathanasiou.