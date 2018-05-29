Watch the only known footage of a double anti-tank missile attack! (VIDEO)

Not just any missile attack video…

A Twitter user, Hugo Kaaman, posted a amazing video footage of what is probably the only known double anti-tank missile attack ever recorded!

The footage shows two missiles fired by allegedly ISIS-affiliated terrorists against two Turkish armored vehicles sometime last year during the Turkish operations at Aleppo.

 

