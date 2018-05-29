Watch the only known footage of a double anti-tank missile attack! (VIDEO)

Related
A Twitter user, Hugo Kaaman, posted a amazing video footage of what is probably the only known double anti-tank missile attack ever recorded!
The footage shows two missiles fired by allegedly ISIS-affiliated terrorists against two Turkish armored vehicles sometime last year during the Turkish operations at Aleppo.
There’s a lot of ATGM footage out there, but this one is truly one of a kind: During the Turkish-led ES operation in N. Aleppo a year ago, IS fired 2 ATGMs simultaneously at 2 Turkish/FSA vehicles. I believe it’s the only footage of a simultaneous double ATGM strike. pic.twitter.com/I5hCskdYsX
— Hugo Kaaman (@HKaaman) May 28, 2018