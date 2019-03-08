Watch the Patras Night Carnival Parade 2019! (live feed)

The time of the Patras Night Carnival Parade 2019 has arrived!

With the very good weather making everything easier, the mood is sky-high the city since morning.

The start was given by the two famous traditions of the city “Chocolate Wars”, but also by the “Generals” who stood in the center of the city giving the Carnival tempo to the city.

Traditionally at this evening’s Night Parade the Carnival Crews are without their chariots which will be presented on the Monday, the last day of the Carnival.