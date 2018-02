The streets are full and there are still more people arriving!

At 14:00′, the talks are scheduled to begin, with Mikis Theodorakis the main speaker, a historical figure of Greece, who, despite the cowardly assault with paints yesterday at his home, is present: “I am ready and calm,” he said again as he arrived at Syntagma just after 12 noon.

The streets are full at a great distance from Syntagma square and there are still more people coming as the buses from around the country are arriving.

Watch the rally live here: