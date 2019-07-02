Watch the total solar eclipse live (video)

This afternoon (July 2), a total solar eclipse will pass over South America. Multiple live webcasts will begin during the partial phase of the eclipse around 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT). You can watch the eclipse live here, courtesy of NASA TV, which is getting its feed via San Francisco’s Exploratorium.

