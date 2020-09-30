Watch US Secretary of State Pompeo leave the house of PM Mitsotakis in Crete (videos)

Early Wednesday morning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Greece concluded on Wednesday, as the top US diplomat left from Crete for Rome.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hosted for the second night the US Secretary of State at his paternal home in Chania. In the afternoon, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mike Pompeo, and their husbands, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki and Susan Pompeo had dinner in a relaxed atmosphere.

Mr. Pompeo and his wife thanked the Prime Minister and his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, for the hospitality.

The head of American diplomacy, together with his wife boarded their plane, which will transport them from Crete to Italy.

also read

Scary woman in ‘demonic possessed’ seizure on airplane (unsettling video)

Trump-Biden 1st debate descends into chaos (video)

According to the official schedule of the visit, he will meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Yesterday, the US Secretary of State thanked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Greek for his hospitality. “I thank Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for showing me the true meaning of Greek hospitality,” Mike Pompeo wrote on his personal Twitter account.

In the same post, the US Secretary of State made it clear that the US-Greece relationship is based on the strong foundation of the ties between the two peoples, a testament to the common values ​​of our countries and their enduring friendship.

Ευχαριστώ to @PrimeministerGR for showing me the true meaning of Greek hospitality. The U.S.-Greece relationship is built on a strong foundation of people-to-people ties, a testament to our countries’ shared values and enduring friendship. pic.twitter.com/Q1Kqnyfd6F — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 29, 2020

Mr. Pompeo accompanies the post from a photo in which he is depicted, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the American Ambassador Jeffrey Payat having lunch in the yard of the house of Mr. Mitsotakis.



