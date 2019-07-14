Watch Varoufakis tell off French police officer at airport (video)

Mr. Varoufakis said he would request for a formal apology by the French police

Maverick Greek economist and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Saturday accused French police of “violent” behaviour over a passport check at Paris’ main airport.

The self-styled radical Marxist and leader of the DiEM25, which was voted in the Greek parliament in the recent national elections, said he had just landed at Charles de Gaulle airport on a flight from Athens when a police officer standing near the plane ramp asked to see his passport.

“The moment our elbows touched, he reacted violently,” Varoufakis told AFP.

“(He) manhandled me, using physical violence,” Varoufakis told AFP, adding that the officer pushed him, grabbed his passport and told him to stand against the wall.

Two more superior officers had to be summoned before Varoufakis’ passport was returned.

“I am formally requesting a formal apology from the French police,” he said.

One of the officers said he also plans to lodge a complaint against Varoufakis.

In a video posted online after the incident, Mr. Varoufakis can be seen scolding the officer telling him he was “a disgrace to your nation”, while demanding to speak to a superior officer.