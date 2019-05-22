Watch vicious MMA KO from all angles (warning: graphic image-video)

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a truly ‘savage’ sport that often leaves its competitors literally broken. One of the most recent bouts simply confirmed this opinion, as Sage Northcutt was knocked out by a powerful right hook from Cosmo Alexandre in just under 30 seconds of the first round of the One Championship, a fighting organisation keen to challenge the supremacy of the US-based UFC.

After the fight Sage Northcutt took to social media to share an update of his condition, saying he underwent surgery for a remarkable nine hours to repair eight fractures in his face.