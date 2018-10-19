Watch video of “invasion” of cold weather front into Greece (video)

Temperatures in Greece are forecast to drop dramatically in the upcoming week as polar air masses will be descending all over Europe.

A video depicts the day to day changes in the weather and the precipitous drop in temperature all over Europe.

According to Friday’s weather forecasts, October 26 is expected to be the start of cold weather front in Greece, causing a temperature drop of up to 15 degrees. In the video, you can clearly see the changes in the air circulation and the descent of polar temperatures to the Balkans and Greece.