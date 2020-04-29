Watch video of Turkish coastguard trying to direct boat with illegal immigrants into Greek waters

The boat was eventually collected by the Turkish authorities

A video clearly shows the Turkish coast guard attempting to directs boat carrying immigrants into Greek territorial waters off the coast of Mytilene on Wednesday.

The Greek Ministry of Shipping issued a statement saying that in the morning hours of Wednesday, an Offshore Ship as well as Greek Patrol boats detected a boat with immigrants in the sea area northeast of Lesvos sailing towards Greek waters.

The Greek coastguard attempted on repeated occasions to contact the Turkish authorities in order to pick up the passengers of the boat, but had no response.

The boat, which failed to enter into Greek waters, despite the efforts by the Turkish coastguards, was finally collected at noon by Turkish authorities.

Watch the video with the provocative actions of the Turkish Coast Guard: