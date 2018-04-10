Weightlifter collapses after his lift! (distressing video)

The Men’s 94kg weightlifting final was marred by distressing scenes after Welsh athlete Joshua Parry collapsed after his first lift.

Competing in his first Commonwealth Games, the 27-year-old left viewers in shock after falling to the ground when attempting to lift 160kg.

Just two days after Australian ace Francois Etoundi tore his bicep when attempting a lift, weightlifting has been rocked by another serious incident.

With the bar resting by Parry’s windpipe, the Welshman failed to get it over his head and instinctively threw the bar on the floor.

Immediately after, his legs buckled and he collapsed on his back due to a lack of oxygen.

Medics rushed to his aide as they assisted him with his breathing, with a protective curtain shielding viewers from Parry.

