We are constantly working to upgrade military relations between Cyprus & France, Defence Minister says

Defence Minister, Savvas Angelides, said on Sunday that France is an ally of Cyprus and steps are being taken, on a constant basis, with a view to upgrade the two countries` military relations.

Invited to comment on information published in daily “Politis” and weekly “Kathimerini” newspapers, saying that defence cooperation between Cyprus and France is being upgraded, a dockyard in the naval base at Mari is under construction, Andreas Papandreou air force base in Paphos is being modernized, while Nicosia and Paris will soon sign an important defence agreement, the Minister said that “France is our ally and in this framework we are constantly acting with a view to upgrade our relations, either this concerns (the naval base in) Mari, the air force base or anything else.”

“This has to do clearly with the upgrading of our military relations with France,” he added.

