She’s modelled for many major labels and the truth is we can never get enough of her. Charlotte Mckinney always turns heads no matter what she wears.

The sexy fashionista has cemented her status as a thriving star after making the leap from modelling to acting. She has featured in many movies, including Flatliners and Baywatch, but her 1.4 million followers on Instagram are always delighted to see more photos of the hot and talented babe on her account.