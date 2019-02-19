Weather Report: Unprecedented cold and snowfall for the weekend

One of the worst snowfalls of the last 10 years!

Greece is faced with an extreme cold weather “invasion”, for the country’s warm climate.

Especially during the weekend meteorologists warned that the weather deterioration will reach its peak.

The main feature of the weather will be, according to the latest forecasts, the vertical drop in temperature (more than 10 degrees Celsius) and severe snowfalls even in lower altitude areas.

If the predictions are verified, there is a chance during the weekend we will experience one of the most severe snowfalls of the last 10 years.

According to the meteorologists, those who travel from approximately the Viotia area in the north to the rest of the mountainous, as well as the lowland – coastal northern Greece (Thessaly, Macedonia, including the city of Thessaloniki and Thrace), should be particularly careful.

The weather change will begin on Friday night with snowfall that will start falling on the central and northern mountainous areas of the country, the mountain areas of Peloponnese as well as on northern Greece on higher altitudes.