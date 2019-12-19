Weather to worsen from Friday with heavy rainfall and storms

The weather is forecast to take a turn for the worse with heavy rains and thunderstorms in the west and stormy winds in the seas, according to the meteo of the Athens Observatory.

The phenomena will affect mainly the western, northern and eastern Aegean islands by Sunday, according to the Athens National Observatory (EAA) meteo weather service.

Rainfall is expected on Sunday in the western, northern continental and Ionian Sea regions, with significant rainfall in Epirus, western Sterea and the northern Ionian areas.

Temperatures will range from 6 to 14 degrees in Northern Greece, 9 to 18 degrees in Central and Southern Greece, 10 to 17 degrees in Western Greece, 15 to 17 degrees in the Cyclades and up to 19 degrees in Crete, 12 to 17 degrees in islands of the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.

The phenomena are expected to recede starting from Monday.