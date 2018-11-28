Wedding photographer accused of sex with guest & public urination

Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, was hired to document a wedding held at Parker Manor located in the Dallas exurb of Weatherford on Saturday night

A North Texas bride was upstaged this past weekend in the most unusual way when deputies arrested the wedding photographer after a security guard allegedly caught her having sex with an invited guest.

The suspect, Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, was hired to document a wedding held at Parker Manor located in the Dallas exurb of Weatherford on Saturday night. However, officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said things went awry.

First, the photographer purportedly slipped away with a male wedding guest. A security guard, who was an off-duty deputy with the sheriff’s office, interrupted the encounter. According to WFAA, the arrest warrant stated: “He was advised by the wedding party that a female subject [Mehta] had been found having sexual intercourse with a male there.”

The document also said the suspect was told her behavior was inappropriate after which she exited the manor and began to yell outside near a water fountain. This time, officers asked her to leave the property, but, instead, she “went to a tree nearby and began to urinate.”

Read more HERE