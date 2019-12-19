“Welcome to Macedonia”, Skopje telecommunications company SMS to visitors

TelecomMK is in the top 10 companies in North Macedonia

Travellers either entering or nearing borders of the territory of North Macedo0nia continue to be welcomed into the country with SMS messages reading “Welcome to the Republic of Macedonia”, despite the Prespa Agreement prohibiting the use of the term by Greece’s neighbour to the north.

The automated SMS sent by “TelecomMK”, the largest telecommunications company based in Skopje, is currently a subsidiary of the international group “Deutsche Telekom”.

The text messages provide information to foreign visitors on insurance and tourist information.

Makedonski Telekom is included in the list of the top ten companies operating in the neighbouring country and was under state control until it was privatised in 2001.

The telecommunications company displayed the motto: “The best network in Macedonia”.