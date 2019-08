The toilets will have weight-sensitive floors to make sure only one person is using each cubicle at a time

A Welsh seaside town is planning to install public toilets that will stop sexual activity by spraying amorous occupants with water and sounding an alarm.

The new loos in Porthcawl are also designed to prevent anti-social behaviour, such as vandalism and drug-taking.

The toilets will have weight-sensitive floors to make sure only one person is using each cubicle at a time.

