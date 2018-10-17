Wess Mitchell to VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski: We are disappointed with you!

US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell sent a letter to VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, in which he says that the United States is disappointed with the positions of the leaders of this party, including him personally.

Dear Hristijan,

As we discussed, the United States strongly believes that the Prespa Agreement between Macedonia and Greece is a historic opportunity for Macedonia to secure a brighter future and contribute to regional security, stability, and prosperity. Despite claims that there is some “better deal” to be had, we do not believe that to be case. This agreement required compromise on both sides. It is an opportunity that is not likely to come again for years, if not decades.

It will not come as any surprise to you that we have been disappointed with the positions of VMRO-DPMNE’s leadership regarding both the referendum and steps in parliament to amend the constitution. Macedonia’s citizens from all communities and parties, including yours, strongly support NATO and EU accession, and have done so since independence. Now it is up to parliament to take the next and decisive step. We urge you to create space, publically and privately, for members of parliament from your coalition to decide how they will vote on constitutional changes, free from threats of violence, retribution, or other forms of coercion.

This is a historically important moment for your country, one that requires courageous leadership and maturity. As a true friend and supporter of Macedonia, we urge you to set aside partisan interests to advance our shared strategic interest and secure a brighter future for your citizens among the European family of nations.

Sincerely,

Wess Mitchell