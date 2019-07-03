Western Balkan leaders to meet today in Poznan

The Western Balkans conference will be held today and tomorrow in Poznan as part of the Berlin process. This meeting will guide the policies of the new European Commission for the Balkans.

The most important guest of this conference, which has been convening each year since 2014, is German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Merkel is also the founder of the Berlin Process. The scope of this incentive is to guide the six countries of Western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia in their path towards EU integration.

In a video message before the summit, the chancellor described this path as a difficult one: “There’s still much tension and conflicts that need to be overcome and many conditions must be delivered until Western Balkan countries are finally ready to become part of the EU”, she said.

Source: balkaneu