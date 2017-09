Sexy Greek pop singer Katerina Stikoudi has adopted varying hair styles for the purpose of her numerous music video clips, but regardless of the look she followed she always had long hair. So it came as some surprise when the talented singer showed up sporting a bold change on her head. Katerina appeared in a short coupe! Karerina made the revelations herself by sharing her new look on Insrtagram.

Περάσαμε τέλεια!!!! #thank_you_so_much @medgozluk @med_luxurious_label @christosmed @nakopoulouvaso @stefanosmalamas 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Katerina Stikoudi (@stikoudikaterin) στις Σεπ 20, 2017, 10:40πμ PDT