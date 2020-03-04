What car does PM Mitsotakis drive? (photos)

In an effort to set a good example and send an ecological message about a clean environment, and contrary to previous Prime Ministers, current PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis chose a small electric car for his commuting.

According to our information, the PM selected a brand new Peugeot e-208, the electric version of the small French model.

The vehicle was acquired via leasing, in accordance with the parliamentary regulations allowing politicians to chose a means of transportation for their travels.

Currently there are four electric car charging stations in the building’s garage to cater for those who opt for the eco-friendly cars.

Apart from the PM, the Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiades, the Minister of Tourism, Haris Theocharis, and the ND Member, Noni Dunia also chose the new Peugeot e-208.