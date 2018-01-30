What cars do cheating spouses drive?

Adulterer website AshleyMadison.com conducted an unscientific survey on the cars that cheating spouses drive. Surprisingly, high dollar cars don’t top the list! Toyotas are the most popular brand among male cheaters while Hondas top the list for female cheaters. Check out the full list of the top ten cars cheaters drive below!

Men

1. Toyota (20.9%)

2. Ford (12.3%)

3. Chevy (10.2%)

4. Honda (7.1%)

5. BMW (6.4%)

6. Dodge (5.8%)

7. Nissan (4.8%)

8. Jeep (4.8%)

9. GMC (3.2%)

10. Mercedes (2.9%)

Women

1. Honda (22.3%)

2. Ford (13.4%)

3. Toyota (10.3%)

4. Chevy (7.3%)

5. Mercedes (6.6%)

6. Nissan (5.6%)

7. Chrysler (4.3%)

8. Dodge (4.2%)

9. BMW (3.9%)

10. Volkswagen (2.8%)