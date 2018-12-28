What caused that flashing blue light in New York city skyline? (videos)

“There are no injuries reported,” the New York fire department said, noting that the situation is under control

A transformer explosion at the Consolidated Edison energy company has lit up the skies over New York city, shocking witnesses and prompting wild theories ranging from an alien invasion to a Russian cyber-attack on the power grid.

Neon blue streaks that could be seen from miles away over the Astoria neighborhood have scared New Yorkers, who were quick to post pictures of the alien-like shining. Some reported hearing humming and an unusual, psychedelic glow of colors.

What is happening in queens?!!!! It’s humming and changing psychedelic colors… tons of sirens?!! pic.twitter.com/xkskHdzOxo — Juju Chang (@JujuChangABC) December 28, 2018

Equally alarmed by the phenomenon, the city’s authorities dispatched police units and fire trucks to the Consolidated Edison energy company plant in Queens, to deal with “an apparent transformer explosion,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, in an effort to quell public fears.

People describe hearing a boom, feeling a vibration and seeing the sky turn green. Again —we are told it was a transformer explosion at a @ConEdison building in Astoria, Queens. I’m heading in that direction with my @CBSNewYork crew. Will update here. pic.twitter.com/gdGCjVWVfS — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) December 28, 2018

“There are no injuries reported,” the New York fire department said, noting that the situation is under control.

Power Surge at the ConEd facility in Astoria. pic.twitter.com/Iehisp2klj — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018

Read more HERE