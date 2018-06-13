What connects Donald Trump and Brazil’s 2016 Miss Bum-Bum? (photos)

Over a year ago, 21-year-old Erika Canela, Miss Bum Bum 2016, made headlines after she unveiled a bizarre tattoo on her back, featuring US President Donald Trump’s face.

Erika, who shot to fame in 2016 after becoming the first black woman to win the Miss Bum Bum title, has revealed her plans to get another tat, which will be inked on her award-winning behind, although she did not disclose whether it would completely cover her 42 inch backside.

In a bid to change what she described as President Trump’s “hateful” attitudes towards women and migrants, Canela got inked, stunning her fans, slightly over a year ago.

O justo não se justifica ✌🏽 #voltei Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ erikacanelaoficial στις 29 Ιαν, 2018 στις 12:24 μμ PST