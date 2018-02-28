What did life look like when PAOK last won the Greek football league? (photos-video)

It was way back in 1985

PAOK Thessaloniki is currently at the top of the table in the Greek football league 7 rounds before the 2017-18 Superleague curtain falls. Although the match between PAOK and Olympiakos could be decided in the sports tribunals, which could result in point deductions from PAOK, the club from northern Greece has not been so close to winning the Greek championship in years. In fact, the last time PASOK won the league was 33 years ago! That’s right, it was way back in 1985 when the fans of PAOK celebrated the conquest of the trophy. Here is what life looked when PAOK was the top club in Greece.

PASOK got 45.82% of the vote

Chernobyl had not happened

Olympiakos fab Takis Tsoukalas still had dark hair

These were the public transport buses in Thessaloniki

The Internet looked something like this

This was the Thessaloniki “metro”

There was no Euro around

This was Alexis Tsipras

Zozo Sapoutzakis was still 52!

No mobile phones

Cristiano Ronaldo was a toddler

Mullet hairstyle was trendy

From PAOK’s current roster only Malezas had been born

This was Windows!

George Michael was big!

This was Greece’s singer in Eurovision