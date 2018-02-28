What did life look like when PAOK last won the Greek football league? (photos-video)

PAOK Thessaloniki is currently at the top of the table in the Greek football league 7 rounds before the 2017-18 Superleague curtain falls. Although the match between PAOK and Olympiakos could be decided in the sports tribunals, which could result in point deductions from PAOK, the club from northern Greece has not been so close to winning the Greek championship in years. In fact, the last time PASOK won the league was 33 years ago! That’s right, it was way back in 1985 when the fans of PAOK celebrated the conquest of the trophy. Here is what life looked when PAOK was the top club in Greece.
PASOK got 45.82% of the vote
Chernobyl had not happened
Olympiakos fab Takis Tsoukalas still had dark hair
These were the public transport buses in Thessaloniki
The Internet looked something like this
This was the Thessaloniki “metro”
There was no Euro around
This was Alexis Tsipras
Zozo Sapoutzakis was still 52!
No mobile phones
Cristiano Ronaldo was a toddler
Mullet hairstyle was trendy
From PAOK’s current roster only Malezas had been born
This was Windows!
George Michael was big!
This was Greece’s singer in Eurovision