What did life look like when PAOK last won the Greek football league? (photos-video)

Feb, 28 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

It was way back in 1985

PAOK Thessaloniki is currently at the top of the table in the Greek football league 7 rounds before the 2017-18 Superleague curtain falls. Although the match between PAOK and Olympiakos could be decided in the sports tribunals, which could result in point deductions from PAOK, the club from northern Greece has not been so close to winning the Greek championship in years. In fact, the last time PASOK won the league was 33 years ago! That’s right, it was way back in 1985 when the fans of PAOK celebrated the conquest of the trophy. Here is what life looked when PAOK was the top club in Greece.

PASOK got 45.82% of the vote

paok1

Chernobyl had not happened 

paok3

Olympiakos fab Takis Tsoukalas still had dark hair

paok4

These were the public transport buses in Thessaloniki 

paok5

The Internet looked something like this

paok6

This was the Thessaloniki “metro” 

paok7

There was no Euro around

paok8

This was Alexis Tsipras

paok9

Zozo Sapoutzakis was still 52!

paok10

No mobile phones

paok11

Cristiano Ronaldo was a toddler 

paok12

Mullet hairstyle was trendy

paok13

From PAOK’s current roster only Malezas had been born 

paok14

This was Windows!

paok15

 

George Michael was big!

 

This was Greece’s singer in Eurovision

 

Tags With: