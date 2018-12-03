What do teenagers post on social media? (infographic)

It’s no secret that teenagers spend a lot of time on social media, but what they’re actually doing there can be a bit of a mystery to grown-ups. Thankfully, researchers have always taken an interest in the youth and provide us with a glimpse into teenagers’ social media activities every once in a while.

A recent report by the Pew Research Center has looked into what teenagers are posting about on social media, confirming a common prejudice about social networks being a place to brag and boast above anything else.

The findings also reveal that, as far as teenagers are concerned, social media is no place for politics and religion, which seems like a healthy attitude considering how social media seems to have poisoned political debate in recent years.

source: statista