What do the world’s most beautiful twins look like today? (photos-videos)

Twins may not be one in a million, but they are pretty rare. Whether they’re identical or fraternal, there is just something about twin siblings that the rest of us find fascinating.

The parents of Leah and Ava Clements know that they were stunningly beautiful when they were born, and the rest of the world soon discovered this as well.

It quickly became apparent that these were two gorgeous little girls. With the help of their mother, Ava Marie and Leah Rose, become successful and sought after child models.

The girls were born on July 7, 2010, and despite their young age, they already have a successful modeling career. They are one of the most sought after twin pairs around the globe.