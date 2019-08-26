What do the world’s most beautiful twins look like today? (photos-videos)

Twins may not be one in a million, but they are pretty rare. Whether they’re identical or fraternal, there is just something about twin siblings that the rest of us find fascinating.
The parents of Leah and Ava Clements know that they were stunningly beautiful when they were born, and the rest of the world soon discovered this as well.
It quickly became apparent that these were two gorgeous little girls. With the help of their mother, Ava Marie and Leah Rose, become successful and sought after child models.
The girls were born on July 7, 2010, and despite their young age, they already have a successful modeling career. They are one of the most sought after twin pairs around the globe.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Have you seen the docuseries we did for @cbsnews on kid influencers with our friends @mccluretwins and @taytumandoakley !? It came out today! Check out our story for a swipe up link to watch! – – – – This photo: @sandcastle_mag Photographer @dylanperlot photo assistant @mboni_mau HMU @lupemoreno_mua @jembyjem @hair_stylistla Stylist @angeltailanstylist @tiffanycelestew – – #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth #docuseries
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Had a lot of fun filming this docuseries for @cbsnews 🎥. If you missed it on TV this morning you can catch it on Sunday 8pm ET on CBSN. There is also a link up in our bio! Here is a little clip you haven’t seen! – – – – #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth #docuseries
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Seriously 😍bsessed with this new @molo sport collection. What’s your favorite look!? Swipe left! – – 📸 @gretchephoto @martinlanechristopher – – #molosport #moloandme #fashion #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photos #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#ad We are SO excited to introduce the next generation of comfort and style from @crocs – the LiteRide Clog and Pacer now available for kids! Check out this super cool video we just filmed for these amazing shoes 💕 (link for full length video in bio). And check out our story for a link to purchase these super comfy shoes 🤗 – – – – 🎥 Directed by @louismayonnaise 💄 HMU by @susanmakeupartistkids 👚👗 Clothing by @airfish_official & @nunkidsofficial – – – – – #crocs #literidepacer #literideclog #photos #review #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Thinkin’ about staying in our PJs all day 🥰🥰 @esmeinc – – – – – – #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
It’s a Great Day to have a Great Day!! Heading to LA for a shoot this A.M. What’s everyone else doing?! 💕 – – – – #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth #summer
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Our last day in this BEAUTIFUL city in this AMAZING hotel @vidanta – – – – #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth #summer #vidanta #family #vacation #summervacation
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
One of our favorite shots from our last session with @sandcastle_mag 💗 Ever wonder how many people, designers, etc go into a shoot? Tap once on our picture to see everyone and everything involved 💕 And no… we didn’t just wake up like this 😜 – Photographer @dylanperlot photo assistant @mboni_mau HMU @lupemoreno_mua @jembyjem @hair_stylistla Stylist @angeltailanstylist @tiffanycelestew Floral Dress- Givenchy @givenchyofficial @couturekids_la Shirt- Balmain @balmain_kids @couturekids_la Shorts- me.n.u – @me.n.u – – – #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth #summer #repost
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Summer Days in @ivycityco 📸 @rachelserruyawilks – – – – – – #fashion #girlmodel #la #modelkids #girlsfashion #photos #photography #twins #kids #beautiful #twinmodels #identicaltwins #beauty #double #models #twinning #sisters #lamodels #ocmodels #identicaltwinmodels #kidsfashion #kidsmodel #photoshoot #childmodel #modellife #lamodelsyouth #summer