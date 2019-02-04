What happened to serial killer Ted Bundy’s daughter? (video)

Ted Bundy is one of America’s most infamous serial killers, and he murdered at least 30 young women and girls in a four-year killing spree. Bundy used his charms and “boy next door” good looks to conceal his heinous intentions and the fact that he was a killer and necrophile, capable of abducting, mutilating and sexually abusing his victims.

”Ted Bundy was a complex man who somewhere along the line went wrong,” said Jerry Blair, a state prosecutor in one of the murders, according to The New York Times. ”He killed for the sheer thrill of the act and the challenge of escaping his pursuers.”

Bundy was associated with as many as 36 killings — though authorities believe that number could be higher — and was given the death penalty following his 1978 murders in Florida. He died in the electric chair in 1989.

Over the years, we’ve learned a lot about the life of Ted Bundy, including the family he left behind. The serial killer had a wife named Carole Ann Boone, and while he was incarcerated, she gave birth to their daughter, Rose Bundy.

Ted Bundy and Carole Ann Boone met while working at the Washington State Department of Emergency Services, according to “The Only Living Witness: The True Story of Serial Sex Killer Ted Bundy.”

