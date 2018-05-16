What happens during sex inside your body? (warning: graphic video!)

Sexual intercourse is one of the most natural processes involving human beings. Sex not only makes us feel good but has been proven to help our body as a whole. According to experts, people with a healthy sex life have, among other things, a stronger immune system, reduced blood pressure and a lower risk of heart attack.

Despite the many benefits and despite the fact that our society is more liberated today, some cultures still regard sex as a taboo and refrain from discussing it.

Yet, even if we do know so much about sex and how it works… have you ever wondered what exactly is going on inside your body during the act, that is the penetration itself?

If you are even a little curious, then this magnetic tomography video can answer your questions.