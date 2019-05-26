What irritates people on a first date (infographic)

It has always been easy to mess up on a first date whether you crack a joke the other person finds offensive or you show up with some shaving cream that somehow ended up on your forehead as you frantically prepared. These days, there are even more pitfalls than there used to be given how much Instagram, Facebook and Twitter influence our lives. YouGov recently conducted a poll to find out what irritates people on a first date and surprise surprise, technology is at the very top of the list.

69 percent of men and 70 percent of women said they get irritated when their date texts or uses their phone during a first romantic rendezvous. Using an intentionally misleading photo on a dating profile comes second on the irritation list, cited by 52 percent of men and 43 percent of women. Something non-technological – chewing loudly – comes third, annoying 25 percent of men and 30 percent of women.

source statista