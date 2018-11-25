What is Mia Khalifa up to these day? (photos-videos)

She still remains one of the most popular searches on PornHub, despite her short career in adult movies

Remember the porn sensation Mia Khalifa? The Lebanese born social media personality burst onto the scene in 2014 and quickly became a top amateur porn actress on PornHub. In fact, she still ranks among the most popular in the adult industry, despite her very short-lived career in adult movies. Now she works as a webcam model and product promoter.

The Texan-based model has a large following on social media with nearly 12 million followers.

Her career choice in 2014 was met with controversy in the Middle East, especially for a video in which she performed sexual acts while wearing the Islamic hijab.

She claims she had received multiple death threats after the video. After three months, Khalifa left the pornographic industry to pursue other interests.

She might have abandoned the porn industry in 2015, but she continues to post raunchy photos and videos on her accounts and collaborate worth various magazines.