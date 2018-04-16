What is this scary creature that has people terrified in Argentina? (video)

Horrifying footage has emerged of a mysterious creature that has reportedly terrorised a neighbourhood in the city of Santa Fe, Argentina.

The unknown animal is said to roam the streets at night and is not shy of confrontation.

According to local media reports in Santa Fe, Argentina, the creature has attacked two dogs.

They say the large animal killed a German Shepherd and Pitbull before disappearing.

But one resident apparently managed to snap a quick pic of the beast.

It was later shared in a video on YouTube channel UFOMania, where it has racked up nearly 30,000 hits.

And viewers were left equally as terrified – even speculating what it could be

source: dailystar.co.uk