What porn did we watch in 2017! Pornhub report (infographic)

2017 was a difficult year for all of us, full of stress and anxiety about the present and the future. From North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un threatening to blow up the world, to the tough economic conditions we face and the extreme weather phenomena, there were many things to be pessimistic about. But erotic site Pornhub at least gave people some positive memories by providing many with a way to relieve all that stress…In its annual report, the porn site released the data regarding the most popular search terms. The site gave us some insight as to what kind of porn people watched all over the world. For a third year in a row, lesbian porn was the top preference, while the terms MILF and Mom were pretty high on the list. Here are the results: