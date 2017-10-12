What porn do Greek women and men watch? (table)

Pornographic website “Pornhub” released its stats regarding the viewing habbits of people around the globe and the results for Greece were quite interesting. Out of the Pornub’s Greek viewers, 21% are females, the majority of which prefer lesbian sex, followed by threesomes and female friendly. According to the table, Greek women bewteen the ages of 25 and 34 show the greatest interest in watching porn. Males on the other hand, expressed an interest in MILF genre, followed by anal, also ranked high (4th) in the women’s top ten list.