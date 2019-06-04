What?! San Francisco bar to offer customers drinks and food with rats

In what can only be arguably construed as one of the most repulsive promo ideas, next month San Francisco is getting a pop-up called the Rat Bar where “rats run free and the booze flows like water.”

The project comes from the folks behind the San Francisco Dungeon at Fisherman’s Wharf, a haunted house-like venture specializing in theatrical recreations of historical events. The pop-up is slated to run from June 13 to 15 at 145 Jefferson St. In 2017, this same group brought a similarly styled rodent spot to the city called the Black Rat Cafe.

The pop-up is a ticketed event at $49.99 per person. Included in the purchase is a 60-minute live interactive show focused on the “the weird, twisted dark side” of San Francisco’s history, according to a press release. After the show, patrons will have 30 minutes to spend touching and picking up the rats before heading to an upstairs cash bar that will serve drinks like the Ama-RAT-O Sour, which is a riff on an amaretto sour, and non-alcoholic drinks.

